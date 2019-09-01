Services
Click Funeral Home & Cremations
9020 Middlebrook Pike
Knoxville, TN 37923
(865) 694-3500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary "Rosie" Fowler


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rosemary "Rosie" Fowler Obituary
Rosemary "Rosie" Fowler

Knoxville - Rosemary (Rosie) Fowler, age 82, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She grew up in Ball Camp and retired from the Acraloc Corporation. Rosie enjoyed gardening, and visiting with friends and family. She and her husband Don enjoyed many years on their house boat. Rosie had a full life and was loved by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Legs" Fowler; her parents, Lola Shelton and Charlsie Rhyne; 2 brothers, CL and Richard Shelton; 3 sisters, Sally Edsell, Pauline Brown, and Grace Carter. Rosemary is survived by sisters, Susie Wright (Condon), Audrey Nipper (David), and Ann Shelton; brothers, Ronnie (Debbie), Donnie (Linda), Bobby (Darlene) and Bill Shelton; several nieces and nephews, especially, Kristi Barger (Daniel Yarnell) , Amy Evans (Mike), Chad Wright, and Darrell Fowler; and special friends, Sherri Robertson and Frank Singh,

Family will receive friends 5-6:30pm Tuesday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners, the , or .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rosemary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now