Rosemary "Rosie" Fowler
Knoxville - Rosemary (Rosie) Fowler, age 82, passed away peacefully on August 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She grew up in Ball Camp and retired from the Acraloc Corporation. Rosie enjoyed gardening, and visiting with friends and family. She and her husband Don enjoyed many years on their house boat. Rosie had a full life and was loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Legs" Fowler; her parents, Lola Shelton and Charlsie Rhyne; 2 brothers, CL and Richard Shelton; 3 sisters, Sally Edsell, Pauline Brown, and Grace Carter. Rosemary is survived by sisters, Susie Wright (Condon), Audrey Nipper (David), and Ann Shelton; brothers, Ronnie (Debbie), Donnie (Linda), Bobby (Darlene) and Bill Shelton; several nieces and nephews, especially, Kristi Barger (Daniel Yarnell) , Amy Evans (Mike), Chad Wright, and Darrell Fowler; and special friends, Sherri Robertson and Frank Singh,
Family will receive friends 5-6:30pm Tuesday at Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners, the , or .
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 1, 2019