Lenoir City - Rosemary Luttrell Calloway - age 91 of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, December 6, 2020. Rosemary was of the Baptist faith and worked at Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Calloway; her parents, Aubrey and Nessie Climer Luttrell; brothers: Arnold, Roy, Jim, Joe and Bob Luttrell; sister, Elizabeth Price. Rosemary is survived by her brother, Bob Luttrell and his wife, Sue; sister-in-law and caretaker, Barbara Rogers Luttrell; special niece and caregiver, Rebecca Hall along with several other nieces and nephews. A special note of gratitude to all those who took care of Rosemary at both Trinity Nursing Home and River Grove Healthcare. Family and friends will gather at 1 p.m. Tuesday, December 8th in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City. Rev. Eddie Click will officiate. Friends may call at their convenience at Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City. clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
