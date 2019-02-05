Services
SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
For more information about
Rosemary Parton
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Parton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Parton


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rosemary Parton Obituary
Rosemary Parton

Powell, TN

Rosemary Dunlap Parton of Powell, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Member of Powell United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, James C. Parton; parents, William L. and Mable Smith Dunlap; brothers, Ansel and wife Melba, Melvin and wife Mary Ann, Bobby, John and Roy Dunlap; special Aunt Matilda Smith; brother-in-law, Don Parten.

Survived by daughter, Janet Parton; grandson, Keith Bird and wife Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Audrey Bird and Emmalyn Bird; sisters-in-law, Doris Dunlap, Edythe Dunlap Wilson, and Kathleen Parten; brothers-in-law and their wives, Jack and Hannah and Mike and Peggy Parten; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor G.W. Boles and Randy Parten officiating.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Parton family and we invite you to share a message of condolence to the family at www.sharpfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information