Rosemary Parton
Powell, TN
Rosemary Dunlap Parton of Powell, passed away on Friday, February 1, 2019, at University of Tennessee Medical Center. Member of Powell United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, James C. Parton; parents, William L. and Mable Smith Dunlap; brothers, Ansel and wife Melba, Melvin and wife Mary Ann, Bobby, John and Roy Dunlap; special Aunt Matilda Smith; brother-in-law, Don Parten.
Survived by daughter, Janet Parton; grandson, Keith Bird and wife Chelsea; great-grandchildren, Audrey Bird and Emmalyn Bird; sisters-in-law, Doris Dunlap, Edythe Dunlap Wilson, and Kathleen Parten; brothers-in-law and their wives, Jack and Hannah and Mike and Peggy Parten; several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Anderson Memorial Gardens with Pastor G.W. Boles and Randy Parten officiating.
Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Parton family
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019