Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
1207 North Broadway
Rosina Krauss


1926 - 2019
Rosina Krauss Obituary
Rosina Krauss

Knoxville - Rosina Krauss, age 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born Christmas Day, 1926 in Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Germany. After World War II and upon moving to America in 1959, she owned and operated a hotel in Chicago, IL. In 1974, with the death of her husband Heinz Krauss, the Lord led her to Knoxville, TN to be close to family. She loved trips to the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee and often reminisced of her childhood growing up in the German Alps.

Many thanks to the caring staff of Covenant Health Hospice for serving Rosina so well. A devoted daughter of God - she exercised compassion, walked in integrity, lived selflessly and loved unconditionally. The footprints of her life were not of sand, but cast in stone. Her example provides a path to follow by those who knew and loved her. She will be sorely missed.

Left behind to cherish her memory is her sister, Anni Lasley; nieces, Monica Rash and Connie Martin-Hall; great-nieces, Karen Spaid and Julie Killian and great-nephews, Eric Martin and Michael Martin.

Rosina was an active member of First Lutheran Church. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 3:00p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at First Lutheran Church, 1207 North Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Lutheran Church. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019
