Ross Kidd
Ross Kidd

Knoxville - Ross Kidd, age 55, of Knoxville , TN passed away at his home on Monday, September 14, 2020. Ross enjoyed the outdoors, loved animals, and spending time with family and friends. He worked as a Driller for many years and most recently as a painter. Ross was preceded in death by his father, Ray Kidd.

Ross is survived by his mother, Fonnie Coker and step-father, Jasper "Jack" Coker; sister, Laura Hipsher and husband Jason; nephew and niece, Corey Hipsher (Tahlia) and Sarah Hipsher as well as many other relatives and friends. Ross will be greatly missed by all. Ross's family will receive friends on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Berry Highland West from 11:00am-1:00pm followed by his graveside service in the cemetery of Berry Highland West. In lieu of flowers donations should be made in memory of Ross to the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley or the animal rescue of your choice. Condolences may be left to the family at www.berryhighlandwest.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Berry Highland West
Funeral services provided by
Berry Highland West
9913 SHERRILL BLVD
Knoxville, TN 37932
8656939547
