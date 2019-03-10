|
|
Rowena Johnson Walker
Knoxville, TN
Rowena Johnson Walker, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away March 8, 2019. She was a devout Christian, a member of Wears Valley United Methodist Church for 30 years and more recently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Gatlinburg Choral Singing Group. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Johnson; husband, George W. Walker. Survived by children, Gaile and Ed Peavler, Cheryl and John Brauns, Darryl and Kristy Walker, Kaye and Bob Perkins, Denise and Bruce Delk; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Newcomb; special friends, members of Trinity United Methodist Church Young at Heart. Special thank you to the staff at Autumn Care Assisted Living for their loving care. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Friday, March 15th from 5:00-7:00pm with the service to follow. Rev. David Tabor officiating. Family will meet Saturday 10:45 am at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019