Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rowena Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rowena Johnson Walker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rowena Johnson Walker Obituary
Rowena Johnson Walker

Knoxville, TN

Rowena Johnson Walker, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away March 8, 2019. She was a devout Christian, a member of Wears Valley United Methodist Church for 30 years and more recently a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Gatlinburg Choral Singing Group. Preceded in death by her parents, John and Virginia Johnson; husband, George W. Walker. Survived by children, Gaile and Ed Peavler, Cheryl and John Brauns, Darryl and Kristy Walker, Kaye and Bob Perkins, Denise and Bruce Delk; nine grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma Newcomb; special friends, members of Trinity United Methodist Church Young at Heart. Special thank you to the staff at Autumn Care Assisted Living for their loving care. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Friday, March 15th from 5:00-7:00pm with the service to follow. Rev. David Tabor officiating. Family will meet Saturday 10:45 am at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now