Roxie M. Rappoport
Knoxville - Roxie M. Rappoport, age 97, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 peacefully at home. She was of the Baptist Faith all of her life. Roxie managed the candy department at McLellan's Five and Dime (her favorite job). Preceded in death by parents, Ollie and Martha Farr; husband, Si Rappoport; sisters, Edith Evans, Margaret McTernan, Ruth Mason, and Deliah Brewer. Survived by sister, Stella Himes; brother, Charles Thompson (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews; special feline companion, Midnight. The graveside service will be 1 pm Friday at Lynnhurst Cemetery. Arrangements by Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home, 2300 Adair Dr., Knoxville, TN. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com