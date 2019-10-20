|
Roy Andrew Dean III
Knoxville - Roy Andrew Dean III, age 59, of Knoxville, passed away suddenly in his home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. He was a graduate of Bearden High School, class of 1978, and the University of Tennessee Nursing Program.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlotte and Roy "Buddy" Dean; and former wife and lifelong companion, Mitzi Carner.
Survived by children, Cayla Dean, Erica (Matthew) Jordan and Andrew Dean; grandchildren, Coraline and Tegan Jordan; siblings, Julie (Ned) Newell and Jan (Robin) Valenti; nephews, Drew and Clay Newell, Zachary and Max Valenti; as well as Sydney Smith, Lindsey Smith and Krista Tisdale who were like daughters to him.
Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.
