Roy Babb
Cave Creek Community - Roy F. Babb age 94 of the Cave Creek Community passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was a member of Cave Creek Missionary Baptist Church for 67 years and a deacon for 66 years. Roy was a World War II purple heart recipient serving in the U. S. Army. He retired from Charles H. Bacon Co. and was a cabinet maker. Born in Roane County to Luther Babb and Leanna White Babb who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Betty June Harvey Babb; sisters, Frances Estes, Imogene Voiles and brother, Gene Babb. He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann Dunsmore and Kenny Monger; sons, Roy Babb, Jr. and wife, Lucinda, and Charles Babb; grandchildren: Shawn and Charlene Dunsmore, Jason and Susie Babb, Andrea and Billy Allen, Jamie and Ernie Comer, Sarah Babb, and Matt Bright, Scott and Amanda Sands; 16 great grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren, along with a host of nieces and nephews and special caregivers, Lisa Sharpe and Lois Miller. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will be follow at 7 p.m. in the Click Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Kirkland and Rev. Paul White officiating. Family and friends will gather by 9:30 Saturday morning at the funeral home and proceed to the Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment at 10 a.m. Military honors will be conferred by the Loudon Co. Veterans Honor Guard. Grandsons, Shawn Dunsmore, Jason Babb, and great grandsons: J.P. Dunsmore, Blydge Farrar, Jackson Farrar, Bradley Farrar, Courtland Farrar and Lucas Searcy will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 13, 2019