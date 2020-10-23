Roy BaileyMaynardville - Roy Bailey-age 80 of Maynardville was born August 3, 1940 passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at his home. He was a member of Pennington Chapel Baptist Church. Preceded in death by parents, Boyd and Susie Bailey; brothers, Charlie "Dicky Boy", Cliff, Cornelius. Vaughn, Claude and Clyde Bailey.Survivors: wife of 62 years, Goldie Bailey; children, Shirley (Larry) Hickman; Ann (Donnie) Haynes; Earl (Melissa) Bailey; Rick (Patricia) Bailey; Roy Don (Dena) Bailey. 12 Grandchildren: Larry L., Chris, Brandon and Jesse Hickman, Candy Haynes, Cristy Bailey, Cindy Foxx, Kim Jones, Candi Root, Michael and Ryan Bailey, Johnathan Burchell. 30 Great-Grandchildren. Sister, Viola Wilhite; sister-in-law, Opal Graves; brother-in-law, Troy Tharp. Special friends, Glen Muncey and Chuck Masingo. Special thanks to Amedisys Hospice.The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Richard Nicley, Rev. Gabril Haynes officiating with music by Linda Nicley and Ruby McElhaney. Interment 1 P.M. Monday, Big Barren Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet 12 Noon Monday at the funeral home to go in the procession. Pallbearers: Grandchildren, Chris, Larry and Jesse Hickman, Ryan and Michael Bailey, Johnathan Burchell. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.