Roy Constant
Roy Constant

Seymour - Roy James Constant, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020 at his home in Seymour. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, a retired electrician and security inspector from Y-12, formerly Martin Marietta, Roy was a man of integrity and honor. He will always be remembered for his love of fishing.

Roy was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Grace Constant; brothers, Sherrill, Charlie, Howard Constant; and sisters, Jeanette Wright, Bobbi Irene Keesling.

He is survived and will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 60 years, Joan A. Constant; daughters, Jaydeane Burnett and husband Wayne, Rhonda Jo Constant; grandsons, Michael Constant, Steven Loveday, Ryan Loveday; granddaughter, Grace Burnett; and extended family and friends.

Open calling hours will be held at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19th from 4:00-6:00pm and Thursday, August 20th from 8:00am-11:00am. Due to health concerns, the family invites you to sign their online guestbook or call the funeral home to sign their guestbook on your behalf. There will be a Private Family Graveside Service with Military Honors at Berry Highland South Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the special caregivers from Covenant Hospice for their compassionate care.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Berry Highland South
AUG
20
Calling hours
08:00 - 11:00 AM
Berry Highland South
