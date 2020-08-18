Roy Constant
Seymour - Roy James Constant, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2020 at his home in Seymour. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, a retired electrician and security inspector from Y-12, formerly Martin Marietta, Roy was a man of integrity and honor. He will always be remembered for his love of fishing.
Roy was preceded in death by parents, Charles and Grace Constant; brothers, Sherrill, Charlie, Howard Constant; and sisters, Jeanette Wright, Bobbi Irene Keesling.
He is survived and will be deeply missed by his devoted wife of 60 years, Joan A. Constant; daughters, Jaydeane Burnett and husband Wayne, Rhonda Jo Constant; grandsons, Michael Constant, Steven Loveday, Ryan Loveday; granddaughter, Grace Burnett; and extended family and friends.
Open calling hours will be held at Berry Highland South Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 19th from 4:00-6:00pm and Thursday, August 20th from 8:00am-11:00am. There will be a Private Family Graveside Service with Military Honors at Berry Highland South Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the special caregivers from Covenant Hospice for their compassionate care.
