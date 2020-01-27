|
|
Roy Earnest Johnson, Sr.
Kodak - Roy Earnest Johnson, Sr., age 94 of Kodak, Tennessee passed away Saturday, January 25, 2020. He was a member of Kodak United Methodist Church. Roy retired from Bridgestone/Firestone, Inc. after 30 years of service. He is preceded by his wife Monie Faye Johnson; parents John and Rose Johnson; brother Henry (Buck) Johnson; sisters Georgia Merritt and husband Ray, Jane Fortenberry, Mary Johnson, and Helen Emmertt. Survivors include his sons Roy Earnest Johnson, Jr. and wife Linda Sue, Kenneth Eugene Johnson and wife Carol; daughters Judy Gail McCoy and husband Harold Gene, Joyce Faye Carson and husband Donald Joe; ten grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends 12 noon - 2 PM Wednesday with funeral service to follow at 2 PM at Kodak United Methodist Church. Rev. Melissa Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in Pollard Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020