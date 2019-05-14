|
|
Roy Edmond Thomas
Knoxville, TN
Roy Edmond Thomas, age 78 of Knoxville, TN passed away Sunday May 12, 2019. He was retired from Tennessee Associated Electric. Roy was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed working on cars. He was also an avid walker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Thomas; son, Brian Thomas; parents, Manuel and Janie Thomas; and brothers-in-law, Walker Garner and Rick Harmon. His survivors include: daughter-in-law, Christy Hurd Thomas; grandchildren, Kylie and Brady Thomas; brothers and sisters-in-law, Russell and Marlene Thomas, Dennis and Anna Jean Thomas; sisters, Bobbi Garner and Patsy Harmon; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Allene Moore, Larry McCoy, Ken Whitted, Lamar and Darlene Reed, Gary Thomas, and Lance and Kasey. The family would like to wish a special thanks to Amedysis Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ALSAC/, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral service 7 PM Thursday in Atchley's Seymour Chapel with Pastor Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment 11 AM Friday at Cedar Grove Cemetery with military honors provided by American Legion Post No. 104. The family will receive friends 5-7 PM Thursday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 14, 2019