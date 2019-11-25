|
Roy Elery Smith, Jr.
Luttrell - Roy Elery Smith, Jr.-age 81 of Luttrell passed away peacefully Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his home. He was a veteran of the U. S. Army. Preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Smith; parents, Elery and Edith (Monroe) Smith; sister, Alice Jean Chesney.
Survived by children, Mike Smith, Amy Smith, Buddy Lynn Smith, Sheila Gideon and Tony Smith. Eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild.
The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Tuesday, November 26, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Tuesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel. Interment 11 A.M. Wednesday at Washam-Dukes Cemetery, Luttrell. Pallbearers: Relatives and friends. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019