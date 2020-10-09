1/1
Roy F. "Peanut" Coleman
Roy F. "Peanut" Coleman

Knoxville - Roy F. "Peanut" Coleman, age 92 of Knoxville, passed away October 9, 2020. He was the longest serving member of Third Creek Baptist Church for 81 years. He was a member of the Teamster's Union and retired from the trucking industry as the # 3-seniority driver for Mason Dixon Truck Lines. His love of cars began as a teenager at the Airplane Filling Station on Clinton Highway where he worked. He later raced stock cars at local Knoxville dirt tracks and ultimately worked on Honda cars during retirement. Roy graduated from Central High School and was an entrepreneur that owned several businesses. Preceded in death by his wife Jean Coleman; parents, John and Gladys Coleman; brother, Glenn Coleman. Survived by his daughters, Kelly (Robert) Lawson, Kendra Christian; son, Ronnie Coleman; grandchildren, Blaine Christian, John Michael Coleman, Kenny Coleman, Sarah Coleman, Whittney Vineyard, Robby Lawson; great-grandchildren, Michael, Brody, Greyson and Coleson; niece, Glenda; nephews, Johnny and Rob. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 12:45 pm at New Gray Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Gray Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
October 9, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
