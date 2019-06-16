|
Roy Lee Hixson age 97 of Harriman went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Jamestowne Assisted Living. He was a member of the Laural Bluff Baptist Church where he joined upon his baptism at age 95. Roy grew up south of the river and then making his home in South Harriman with his wife Lois of 67 years. Roy was a veteran of both World War II and Korean War. While serving in the Navy he received the American Theatre Medal, the Asiatic-Pacific medal and the Victory medal. He retired from TVA as a pipefitter and was a 69-year member of the Local 102 Pipefitter/Steamfitters Union. Roy was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Lois Wright Hixson; his parents Thomas R. and Suda Billings Hixson; brothers Boyd, Willie and Charlie Mack Hixson; sisters Edna Rucker and Jessie Hixson. He is survived by his brother Thomas "Junior" Hixson; sisters Louise Hixson Balew (Glen), Barbara Hixson Guinn (Billy). Daughter Cathy Hixson Bacon and Husband Oscar, son David Hixson. Granddaughters Janae Bacon Hendrickson and husband Brian, Erica Bacon Taylor and husband Jason, Jordan Hixson Bartlett and husband Jeremy and Taylor Hixson. Great granddaughters Alexis Taylor, Macy Hendrickson, Emylee Taylor. Great grandsons Jason Taylor, Bryson Hendrickson and Harrison Bartlett. Roy also leaves behind a host of extended family, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, June 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at the Kyker Funeral Home in Kingston. Entombment 11:00 am Tuesday at Roane Memorial Gardens with Military Honors by the Roane County Memorial Honor Guard. Reverend Cal Adams officiating. Memorial Gifts can be made to the , and Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kyker Funeral Home Kingston in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 16, 2019