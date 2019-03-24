Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
For more information about
Roy Wright
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Howard Wright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Howard Wright Obituary
Roy Howard Wright

Knoxville, TN

Roy Howard Wright age 86 of Knoxville, passed away March 18, 2019 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church. He was a retired Army Veteran and also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Wright; parents, William and Mildred Wright. Survived by wife, Monnette C. Mouron; daughter, Renae Constance Worthy; step-daughter, Julie (Randy)Bringger; step-son, Robin (Tammy) Mouron; grandsons, Michael and Scott Thomas; sister, Darlene Farris; brother, Harold Wright. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 am Monday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View for an 11:30 am service. Rev. Jimmy Duncan officiating. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservicers.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now