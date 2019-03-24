|
|
Roy Howard Wright
Knoxville, TN
Roy Howard Wright age 86 of Knoxville, passed away March 18, 2019 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home. He was a member of Olivet Baptist Church. He was a retired Army Veteran and also retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Preceded in death by his wife, Jeannette Wright; parents, William and Mildred Wright. Survived by wife, Monnette C. Mouron; daughter, Renae Constance Worthy; step-daughter, Julie (Randy)Bringger; step-son, Robin (Tammy) Mouron; grandsons, Michael and Scott Thomas; sister, Darlene Farris; brother, Harold Wright. Family and friends will meet at 11:15 am Monday at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Lyons View for an 11:30 am service. Rev. Jimmy Duncan officiating. Condolences may be left at www.weaverfuneralservicers.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019