Roy Hubert Inman Jr.
Sweetwater - April 4, 1938 - August 11, 2019
Following a brief illness at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Roy Hubert Inman, Jr., age 81, peacefully transitioned to Heaven in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 11, 2019. Sunrise for Roy was April 4, 1938 in Sweetwater, Tennessee and he was the oldest of three children, born into the union of Roy Hubert Inman, Sr. and Almetta Beatrice Latham Inman. He attended High Point High School and graduated in 1956. Roy was a faithful member of North Point Cumberland Presbyterian Church in America where he served as an Elder. For many years he served as the Clerk for the Tennessee Synod. He worked as a lab technician and retired from the Tennessee Valley Authority. He was passionate about farming and took great pride in helping others, especially those living in the North Point community. His greatest joy was spending time and playing with his great-grandchildren.
In 1960, Roy was united in marriage to Bertha Vonnelle McClendon and this union produced three children: Percy Roy, Traci Le and Rachel Elise Inman. Roy Hubert Inman Jr. is preceeded in death by parents, Roy H. Inman, Sr. and Almetta Beatrice Latham Inman and sister JoAnn Inman Omolo He is survived by a loving and dedicated wife, Bertha Vonnelle McClendon Inman. Additional survivors include his sister, Tena Inman Dennis (Sammy); son, Percy Roy Inman and daughters Traci Le and Rachel Elise Inman; granddaughters, Chelsey Jade Inman and Devin Inman Allen (Will); great-grandsons Bently and Hudson Allen and Jude Inman and Wyatt Johnson and many beloved cousins and numerous and supportive friends.
The family will receive friends at Kyker Funeral Home, Sweetwater on Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. The funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. in Kyker's Chapel with Reverend Ivey Smith officiating. Interment in North Point Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Black Heritage Scholarship Fund. Please send donations to Mr. Perry Jackson 1112 McCaslin Avenue, Sweetwater, Tennessee 37874.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 13, 2019