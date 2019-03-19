|
|
Roy Kenneth Palmer
Lenoir City, TN
Roy Kenneth Palmer - age 76, of Lenoir City, passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. Roy was of the Baptist faith and retired from the Lenoir City Housing Authority. He was an avid horse racing enthusiast. December 8, 2017 was
proclaimed Roy K. Palmer Day by Mayor Tony Aikens for Roy's service to the City of Lenoir City. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Susie Kagley Palmer; sister, Betty Palmer Rudd; brother, Charles M. Palmer. Survived by brother and sister-in-law, Troy D. and Terry Palmer of Lenoir City; several
nieces and nephews; special friend and caregiver, Mary Sue Jordan, and many beloved friends at the Housing Authority. Many special thanks to Concordia Heathcare Loudon and the Oncology Staff at Ft. Loudoun Medical Center for their care and support. A celebration of Roy's Life will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Pastor Ron Jordan will officiate. A private burial will be in the Lake View Cemetery. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 19, 2019