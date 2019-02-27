Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Lee Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Roy Lee Snyder Obituary
Roy Lee Snyder

Austell, GA

Roy Lee Snyder - age 94 of Austell, GA passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Louise Snyder. Survived by son, Jerry (Debbie) Snyder; daughters, Nancy (Bobby) McLendon, Bonnie Mayes, Judy (John) Hamilton, and Janet Upton; brother, Junior Snyder; sister, Lorene Petty; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Sam Grindstaff officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Cate Cemetery in New Market for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 540 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now