|
|
Roy Lee Snyder
Austell, GA
Roy Lee Snyder - age 94 of Austell, GA passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Louise Snyder. Survived by son, Jerry (Debbie) Snyder; daughters, Nancy (Bobby) McLendon, Bonnie Mayes, Judy (John) Hamilton, and Janet Upton; brother, Junior Snyder; sister, Lorene Petty; 12 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Pastor Sam Grindstaff officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Friday at Cate Cemetery in New Market for an 11:00 AM interment. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 540 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019