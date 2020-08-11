Roy Lynn "Rossie" Goodwin, Sr.
Lenoir City - Roy Lynn (Rossie) Goodwin, Sr, age 80 of Lenoir City, passed away Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020. Roy was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon. He was retired from Yale Security Company.
Roy was preceded in death by parents, Samuel E. and Thaisa Mae Seals Goodwin; sisters, Iva Fine, Mary Garrett, Elsa Rhea Green, Ruby Bennett, Betty Dunlap, Sammye Sims, and Ava Arp; brother, William "Bill Dooley" Goodwin. Roy is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Charlotte (Midge) Goodwin; son, Roy Lynn Goodwin, Jr., and daughter-in-law Lisa, along with many nieces and nephews.
Roy loved children. He often shared stories about the kids he and Midge interacted with at church. He was active in Lenoir City Little League football and baseball for many years as a coach and later in concessions. Roy was also an avid Richard Petty fan and enjoyed watching NASCAR races, whether live at the race track or on TV. Roy was a dedicated fan of the Lenoir City Panthers and Tennessee Volunteers, football and basketball programs.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Friends may also come by the funeral home between the hours of 8 a.m. or 8 p.m. on Thursday. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Friday morning at Loudon Co. Memorial Gardens for graveside services with Rev. Lynn Goodwin officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church. Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com