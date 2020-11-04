Roy Lynn Henry
Pigeon Forge - Roy Lynn Henry, age 60 of Pigeon Forge, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020. Roy always loved sports and played basketball and baseball in his younger years. He was a dedicated University of Tennessee sports fan. Roy loved all types of music, especially rock. He moved to Virginia in the late 1980's and wrote music and concert reviews for five years before returning home. He was an avid reader, always ready to discuss any subject, especially music, sports, politics, history, movies, the latest fiction, or the state of the world.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy W. and Jean (Lamon) Henry.
Roy is survived by his brothers, Walt Henry and wife Susie Justus-Henry, and Paul Henry; nephews, Brad Justus and wife Jessica, Joshua McGill and wife Jessica; great-nephews, Wyatt Justus and Riley McGill; aunt, Velma Lamon McCarter; and numerous cousins.
A special thank you to Pigeon Forge Care and Rehab Center for their excellent care of Roy for the past 8 years.
Graveside service 10 AM Saturday, November 7 at Huskey Grove Cemetery with Dallas Moore officiating. Per county mandate and family request please practice social distancing and wear a face covering. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
.