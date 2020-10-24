Pastor Roy "Gene" Merritt
Powell - Pastor Roy "Gene" Merritt, age 90 of Powell passed away October 24, 2020. He attended Redemption Harvest Church. Preceded in death by wife Ella Jean Merritt and son Phillip Merritt. Survived by loving wife Billie Pique Merritt, children Linda Sherrod, Allen, Jeff, and Eugene Merritt, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special grandchildren Tori and Dallas Proffitt, step-children Bobby Pique, Janet Hatmaker, Michael Pique, Sheila Breeding, and his buddy Johnny Pique, special friend Thelma Jean Proffitt. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with service to follow, Rev. Jody Darden, Rev. Terry Simmons, and Rev. Mike Bell officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com