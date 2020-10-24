1/1
Pastor Roy "Gene" Merritt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Roy "Gene" Merritt

Powell - Pastor Roy "Gene" Merritt, age 90 of Powell passed away October 24, 2020. He attended Redemption Harvest Church. Preceded in death by wife Ella Jean Merritt and son Phillip Merritt. Survived by loving wife Billie Pique Merritt, children Linda Sherrod, Allen, Jeff, and Eugene Merritt, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, special grandchildren Tori and Dallas Proffitt, step-children Bobby Pique, Janet Hatmaker, Michael Pique, Sheila Breeding, and his buddy Johnny Pique, special friend Thelma Jean Proffitt. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with service to follow, Rev. Jody Darden, Rev. Terry Simmons, and Rev. Mike Bell officiating. Family and friends will meet 10:45am Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery for an 11:00am interment. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
27
Service
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
28
Interment
10:45 AM
Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved