Roy Pastorek

Roy PastorekKnoxville - Roy Alden Pastorek, 74, of Knoxville, departed this life September 30, 2020, at Covenant Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center.Known locally for his bass playing on his '66 Fender P-Bass at area blues jams and open mikes, Roy's profession was as a computer specialist. He retired from Motorola Biometrics Division in 2009, and most recently worked with Cameo Global. Roy also enjoyed a 36-year career in the United States Army and Tennessee National Guard. He retired from the National Guard in 2001, and from the U.S. Army in 2006, as a master sergeant. He joined the Tennessee State Guard after that, and earned the rank of Captain of the Tennessee State Guard.Born in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 17, 1946, Roy grew up in Creighton, PA, and was the son of the late John Lewis Pastorek and Nancy Kovach Pastorek. He graduated from high school at East Deer Frazer High School in Creighton in 1964, and was a member of several bands as a keyboard player, trumpeter and bass player. He was touring in Canada with a band when he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He served in Vietnam and later in Siegelsbach, Germany. Following his enlistment as an active duty soldier, he continued to serve his country in the National Guard until his retirement. He received diplomas from Alleghany Technical Institute Inc., Control Data Institute, and DeVry Institute of Technology. In later life, he also received a diploma from Penn Foster Career School, through which he was certified as a gunsmith.Roy is survived by his wife, Carolyn (Carly) Cunningham Pastorek; his sons, Phillip Alden Pastorek and wife, Gretchen, of Dumfries, VA., and Eric Joseph Pastorek and wife, Brenda, of Deerfield Beach, FL; step-daughter Valerie Driscoll Nichols and husband, Michael, of Bountiful, UT; step-son Phillip Andrew Driscoll of Knoxville; adopted son, Stephen Pastorek and wife, Mary Anna, of Simpsonville, SC; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; his sister, Shirley Pastorek Newhouse and husband, David, of Vienna, VA; brothers, Michael and Daniel Pastorek of Natrona Heights, PA; his aunt, Veronica Deacon of Hilton Head Island, SC; several cousins. He is also survived by brother-in-law Charles Cunningham and wife Sherry, of Camden, TN and sister-in-law Charlotte Cunningham Dunning and husband John of Andersonville,TN, and several nieces and nephews.Roy and Carly moved back to Tennessee in June 2020, after living and working in Edenton, NC for 11 years. Roy and Carly were members of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Edenton. Due to the current health crises and Roy's wishes, no service or life celebration is planned. May all who loved him wish him God speed to Paradise.