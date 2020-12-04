Roy Patterson
Powell - Roy Patterson, age 84 passed away on Wednesday, December 2nd 2020.
Roy retired from the U.S. Postal service after serving in the U.S. Army.
Preceded in death by wife, Barbara Patterson; father and mother, General and Dovie Patterson; sister, Vivian Perkins.
He is survived by daughters, Sheri, Traci, and Lori; sisters, Evelyn, Gelina (Dean), and Venia; brother, Troy; 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family can come to Holley Gamble Funeral Home at their convenience between the hours of 12:00-4:00 pm, Sunday, December 6, 2020 to view and sign the register book. Roy's graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020 at Anderson Memorial Garden. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.