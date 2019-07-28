|
Roy Pruett
Oak Ridge - Roy Franklin Pruett, 93, of Oak Ridge passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at Diversicare of Oak Ridge. He was born February 1, 1926 in Barbourville, KY, the son of Turley T. Pruett and Irene Queener Pruett.
Mr. Pruett was a veteran who served in the US Army Air Corp from January 29, 1944 - October 29, 1945 attaining the rank of Corporal.
After being honorably discharged from the Army Air Corps, Mr. Pruett went to work for the city of Oak Ridge with the Roane Anderson Company. He later moved from there to Oak Ridge National Laboratory where he had several positions including Budget Analyst on the Laboratory Director's Staff; Administrative Assistant, Physics Division, and Executive Assistant to the Associate Director of Physical Sciences at ORNL. Later he moved to Y-12 where he was an Accounting and Budget Specialist.
Mr. Pruett was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge. His family was very important to him and he enjoyed spending time with them, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mr. Pruett was a member of Oak Ridge City Council from 1981 to 1993, and served as the Mayor of Oak Ridge from 1983 to 1991. His role in local government led him to involvement in several regional and state organizations. These included Chairman of the Board of Directors of the East Tennessee Development District (16 counties), and Chairman of the East Tennessee Economical Council (1996). Additionally, with the state, he served as President of the Tennessee Municipal League (TML); Chairman of the Board of Directors of the TML Insurance Pool, Chairman of the TML Education Reform Committee, and Chairman of the TML Strategical Plan Implementation Committee.
Mr. Pruett was also involved in various other community activities in the City of Oak Ridge in his career. He was a President of the Boys Club, a Treasurer for the Oak Ridge Arts Council, member of the Board of Trustees of Oak Ridge's First United Methodist Church, and President of the Oak Ridge Breakfast Rotary Club. He was "Rotary Man of the Year" in 1986. He also was also elected / appointed as a Chancellor's Associate at the University of Tennessee in 1985.
Another area of interest for Mr. Pruett was credit unions, primarily ORNL Credit Union where he served as President and member of the Board. Additionally, he was a past president of the Oak Ridge Chapter of Credit Unions. In addition to his work with local credit unions, he became involved with state and national credit union organizations. Over the years, he has been President of the Tennessee Credit Union League, Chairman of the Tennessee Delegation to the Credit Union National Organization (CUNA), and a former CUNA National Director. On the national level, he was also Vice Chairman (District 5) of CUNA and served on numerous CUNA committees.
Another of Mr. Pruett's interest, especially earlier in his career, was the American Management Association (AMA) Society for the Advancement of Management (SAM). He was President of the Knoxville Chapter (1965 - 1966). Later, in SAM International, he was a Vice President and was elected as a Fellow by the International Board of SAM in 1971. He received numerous awards in recognition for his service to this organization.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Pruett was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita "Jo" Hill Pruett, December 14, 2016 and his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Bonnie Pruett.
He is survived by daughters, Paula Pruett Cottrell (Dan) and Karen Pruett Mullins (Gary), all of Oak Ridge; brother, Gene Pruett (Jackie) of Franklin, OH; 4 grandchildren, Brandon Cottrell (Amy) of Oak Ridge, Ryan Cottrell (Kara) of Raleigh, NC, Jay Mullins (Ashley) and Jared Mullins, all of Knoxville; and 5 great-grandchildren, Tyce, Tanner and Tripp Mullins and Madi and Caroline Cottrell.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 5 - 7pm at Weatherford Mortuary. The funeral will follow at 7pm with Rev. Mark Flynn officiating. Family and friends will meet on Wednesday at 11am at Oak Ridge Memorial Park for a graveside service. Military honors will be provided by the Volunteer State War Honor Guard, and the Tennessee National Guard.
Memorials can be made to First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN 37830.
