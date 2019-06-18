|
|
Roy R. McCoy
Knoxville - Roy R. McCoy, Jr., age 90, passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was a 1947 graduate of Knoxville High School. Following graduation, Roy served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was an employee of South Central Bell / AT&T and retired after 34 years. Roy was a longtime member of South Knoxville Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher and youth leader. Roy was a dedicated family man, who loved his family and friends and was well known for his humor and his infectious laugh. He also enjoyed woodworking in his shop, camping and boating. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy R. McCoy, Sr. and Gladys D. McCoy; sister, Anne McCoy; brother, William J. McCoy and father-in-law and mother-in-law, E.W. and Hallie Weaver. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Willie Sentell McCoy; daughter, Kelley Barnhart; son and daughter-in-law, Kibbee and Kim McCoy; grandchildren, Amelia Wilson, Olivia Cobb, Hallie Barnhart and Landon Barnhart; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many special friends. Family will receive friends 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday, June 19, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service following at 7:00 PM in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home. Dr. Glenn Sullivan officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, June 20, 2019 at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery, 2200 E. Governor John Sevier Hwy., Knoxville TN 37920 for a 9:30 AM Inurnment Service. Full military honors will be provided by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-3678 and East Tennessee Children's Hospital, 2018 W. Clinch Ave., Knoxville, TN 37916. Family and friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by:
Berry Funeral Home,
3704 Chapman Hwy. Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 18, 2019