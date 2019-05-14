Resources
Roy "Wayne" Scarbrough

Knoxville, TN

Roy "Wayne" Scarbrough, age 67, passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019. Wayne was a retired worker form Silver's Manufacture. He was preceded in death by father Willis Scarbrough; mother Mary Scarbrough; sisters Barbara Croucher, Jeannie Painter and Marie Holmes. Survived by wife Mary Ann Scarbrough; daughters Mary Ruth (Allen) White and Sonya (Tony) Nieto; daughter Cheyann Scarbrough, sister Rita Coatney; brother Allen Scarbrough and grandchildren Jacob White, Abigail White, Winter Lane, Connor Lane, and David Nieto. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences can be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 14 to May 15, 2019
