Roy Sneed Nevils, Jr.
Sevierville, TN
At 7 am on May 20th in Sevierville, Tennessee, accompanied by the song birds just outside his window, Roy Sneed Nevils, Jr. breathed his last breath.
Roy received his Bachelor's Degree in physics from Carson Newman University and worked for the Oak Ridge National Laboratory. He later attended the University of Tennessee where he received his Doctorate in Clinical Psychology. He was a practicing Clinical Psychologist for 40 years. He was currently working with Health Star Physicians in Morristown.
Coming from a musical family, he loved singing tenor in the St. Joseph's Episcopal Choir. At St. Joseph's Roy found a spiritual home where he was a vestry member and participated in many aspects of the church ministry.
Roy loved nature and the outdoors. He enjoyed sharing that love through his wildflower photography, trail maintenance of "The Old Settlers Trail", and teaching his grandchildren about the flowers and bird songs of the Great Smoky Mountains.
He was preceded in death by a brother and sister Thomas Nevils and Nita Thacker.
Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Joanne Mercer Nevils; daughter and son-in-law: Angela and Jason Harris, Charleston, South Carolina; three sisters and one brother in law: Gladys and Fred Lawing, Cary, North Carolina, Vivian Nevils, Crossville, Tennessee and Mary Reed of Ortonville, Michigan; two grandchildren: Freddy and Fiona Harris.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Joseph's Episcopal Church, Sevierville, Tennessee, Saturday May 25th at 2 pm. Receiving of friends in the fellowship hall after the service.
A burial service will be held at Gethsemane United Methodist Church in Greene County. The family will receive friends at the Kiser Rose Hill Funeral Home Sunday May 26, 2019 from 12 – 1 pm. The family and friends will process to the cemetery for a graveside service at 1:30 pm.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at
www.kiserrosehillfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 24, 2019