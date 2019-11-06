|
|
Roy Vaughn Graves, Jr.
Maynardville - Roy Vaughn Graves, Jr. - 68 of Maynardville, went to his eternal home, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was a member of Hansard Chapel Methodist Church. His new life has begun, a life that will never know sickness, disease, sorrow or loss again. He is finally healed and made whole. Vaughn was so grateful for all his family and friends that were so supportive of him through the good and the hard times. He was owner and manager of Union Parts and Equipment in Maynardville for over 30 years, but his true legacy is his family, who he loved deeply. He was a loving, loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Vaughn is preceded in death by his parents, Roy V. Graves, Sr. and Kathleen Graves. He is survived by his wife, Gail Seaton Graves; sons, Jared V. and wife Shannon C. Graves and Ryan G. and wife Melody E. Graves; grandchildren, Kaiden Paul, Walker, Emily, Lily and Eden Graves, Noah and Isaiah Scates and Luke Graves; sister, Melissa and husband Jimmy Carter; special cousin, Carolyn Lawson; and Gary Beason, whom he considered a brother.
The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jay Richardson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to go in procession to Graves Family Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Vaughn Graves. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019