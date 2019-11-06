Services
Trinity Funeral Home, LLC
228 Main St.
Maynardville, TN 37807
(865) 992-5002
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Graves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Vaughn Graves Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roy Vaughn Graves Jr. Obituary
Roy Vaughn Graves, Jr.

Maynardville - Roy Vaughn Graves, Jr. - 68 of Maynardville, went to his eternal home, November 4, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was a member of Hansard Chapel Methodist Church. His new life has begun, a life that will never know sickness, disease, sorrow or loss again. He is finally healed and made whole. Vaughn was so grateful for all his family and friends that were so supportive of him through the good and the hard times. He was owner and manager of Union Parts and Equipment in Maynardville for over 30 years, but his true legacy is his family, who he loved deeply. He was a loving, loyal husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Vaughn is preceded in death by his parents, Roy V. Graves, Sr. and Kathleen Graves. He is survived by his wife, Gail Seaton Graves; sons, Jared V. and wife Shannon C. Graves and Ryan G. and wife Melody E. Graves; grandchildren, Kaiden Paul, Walker, Emily, Lily and Eden Graves, Noah and Isaiah Scates and Luke Graves; sister, Melissa and husband Jimmy Carter; special cousin, Carolyn Lawson; and Gary Beason, whom he considered a brother.

The family will receive friends Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service will follow with Reverend Jay Richardson officiating. Family and friends will meet at Trinity Funeral Home Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. to go in procession to Graves Family Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Vaughn Graves. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -