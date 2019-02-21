|
|
Royce Burton Duke
Strawberry Plains, TN
Royce Burton Duke - age 79 of Strawberry Plains, TN went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Royce was a deacon and member of Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church and accepted Christ as his Savior when he was 25 years old. He was employed by TRW and retired from Stokes Electric. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in August 1967. Preceded in death by his first wife, Wanda Ruth Cate Duke; parents, Blanchard and Ruth Burton Duke; brothers, Carl Ray Duke, Reece Edward Duke, William Duke; and sisters, Peggy Ruth Duke, Margaret Duke Jones, Thelma Sue Addis. Survived by loving wife of 17 years, Wanda Clifton-Duke; daughter, Tonya Ruth Counts of Titusville, FL; grandsons, Joshua David Chapman of South Knoxville, TN and Ryan Lloyd Chapman of Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, Pineville, Ky where he is studying Pastoral Ministry. Also survived by step-sons, USAF Colonel (ret) James David (Nancy) Clifton of Manchester, TN, Kenneth Eugene (Debbie) Clifton of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Brian David (Becca) Clifton, Kendra Suzanne Clifton, Charles Ezra (Brandi) Clifton, and Emily Deanne Clifton; great grandchildren, Easton Avery and Finley James Clifton; sisters, Lou (Ray) Randolph of Cookeville, TN, Ina Searcy of Cookeville, TN, Grace (Grady) Boyd of Knoxville, TN, Shirley (Tommy) Smith of Toledo, OH. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church, 4470 Douglas Dam Road, Kodak, TN followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Ronnie White and Rev. Ryan Chapman officiating and a eulogy by grandson, Joshua Chapman. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Sunday at Oak Grove Cemetery in Kodak for a 2:00 PM graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Royce's memory to Paw Paw Hollow Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019