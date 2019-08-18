|
|
Ruben Wilson
Powell - Ruben N. Wilson, 8-3-1933 to 8-1-2019, AKA Whitey, Jr., RJ, Dad, Papaw, Gran Papaw, Pops. He is preceded in death by parents, Iva Rush and Ledell Wilson; wives, Shirley Nealon Wilson and Martha Kay Wilson; son, Richard Wilson; siblings, Jeanette Kosier, Josephine Conner and Leamon Wilson. Ruben is survived by children and their families, Connie Cox (Reed), Susan Selecman (Steve), Mike Wilson, and Tom Wilson (Kay); a host of friends at Candleridge and special friend, Sharon Fitzrandolph.
He was a humble man with a heart of gold who never met a stranger. Ruben proudly served in the Unites States Army from 1953 to 1956 and was honored for his service. We rejoice that he accepted Christ in his last days and we'll "see him on the other side" one day. Ruben's family was blessed to honor him by donating his pacemaker to the University Of Tennessee Veterinarian School Of Medicine and his belongings to others in need. A private interment will be held at Greenwood Cemetery at a later date. To honor Rueben's memory donations may be made to KARM or other homeless shelters, an animal shelter, or an organization that supports veterans. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019