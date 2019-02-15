Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Haven Hill Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Layman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Cardin Layman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ruby Cardin Layman Obituary
Ruby Cardin Layman

Madisonville, TN

LAYMAN, RUBY CARDIN, age 100, of Madisonville, widow of James Daniel (Jim) Layman, passed away Thursday morning, February 14, 2019 at her home. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville. She was preceded in death by parents, Daniel Wesley and Mary Della Maxwell Cardin; sisters, Edith Long, Lena Watson, Jessie Gibson; brother, Ruhl Cardin and infant brother Raymond Cardin. Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Leo Andy, Tracy City; Grandsons, Leo (Chip) Andy III, of Altamont, James Andy, of Annandale, VA;

Great-grandsons, Garrison and Thomas Andy; Adopted sister (cousin), Glenna Belle Cardin Hicks, of Madisonville.

Graveside service and interment 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Memorials may be made to Chestua Campground Community Cemetery Fund. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.