|
|
Ruby Cardin Layman
Madisonville, TN
LAYMAN, RUBY CARDIN, age 100, of Madisonville, widow of James Daniel (Jim) Layman, passed away Thursday morning, February 14, 2019 at her home. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Madisonville. She was preceded in death by parents, Daniel Wesley and Mary Della Maxwell Cardin; sisters, Edith Long, Lena Watson, Jessie Gibson; brother, Ruhl Cardin and infant brother Raymond Cardin. Survivors: Daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Leo Andy, Tracy City; Grandsons, Leo (Chip) Andy III, of Altamont, James Andy, of Annandale, VA;
Great-grandsons, Garrison and Thomas Andy; Adopted sister (cousin), Glenna Belle Cardin Hicks, of Madisonville.
Graveside service and interment 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Haven Hill Memorial Gardens, Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Memorials may be made to Chestua Campground Community Cemetery Fund. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:30 p.m. Sunday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2019