Morristown - Ruby Kathryn Crawford - age 92 was born April 14, 1927 in Knoxville, TN and passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Morristown Hamblen Hospital, Morristown, TN. She graduated from Carter High School, attended Fort Sanders Nursing School, and joined the United States Cadet Nurse Corps. Ruby was a lifelong member of Lyons Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed having family get-togethers and cooking the best meals and deserts you could ever eat. She also loved to travel. One of her last thoughts was to run up the hill and down to the creek into the water and let the water run over her feet. She was remembering her childhood home or maybe her heavenly home. Ruby has been reunited with her loving husband, Hugh Crawford; her precious son, Jimmy; her beloved grandson, Dustin Crawford; sweet granddaughter, Sandy Long; parents, George and Lucy Brock; sister, Betty Bartley; brother, Sherrill Brock; nephew, Joe Kennedy; and niece, Susan Bartley. She leaves her legacy of love and devotion with her sons, Dan (Carolyn) Crawford of Knoxville, Eddie (Carolyn) Crawford of Dandridge; her daughter, Diane (Gary) Hardin of Morristown; grandchildren, Betsy (Joe) Stibler, Gary (Kelli) Hardin of Morristown, and Heather (Andy) Leblanc of Dawsonville, GA, Scott Crawford of Wake Forest, NC; great grandchildren, Joel, Jacob, Kirk, Chase, Gabrielle, Emma Kate, Joey, Alex, Katy and Dominic; and great great grandson, Anderson; sister, Lena (Bruce) Kennedy of Knoxville; aunt, Nona Maples of Detroit, MI; special assistant, Larry Shipe of Morristown; and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 8:00 PM with Rev. Mark Williams officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 PM Sunday at Eastview Memorial Gardens for a 2:00 PM interment. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019