|
|
Ruby D. Miller
Maynardville - Ruby D. Miller - age 94 of Maynardville, passed away February 21, 2020. She was the only surviving charter member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. Ruby retired from Standard Knitting Mills after 44 year of service.
She is preceded in death by husband, J. L. Miller; and son-in-law, Carl Clapp. Ruby is survived by her daughter, Kay Lynn Clapp of Maynardville; grandchildren, Heather (Jon) Turner and Ethan Clapp; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 24, 2020 in the Trinity Funeral Home Chapel. The service will follow with Reverend Jim Woods officiating. Family and friends will meet at Bookwalter Cemetery located at 4300 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 1:45 p.m. for a 2:00 p.m., interment. Trinity Funeral Home, LLC, Maynardville, has the honor to serve the family of Ruby Miller. 865-992-5002 www.trinityfuneralhome.net
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2020