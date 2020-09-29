Ruby Dayton

1/1
Knoxville - Dayton, Ruby Maxine - 88, of Knoxville, went to be with the Lord September 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Ruby was a member of Knoxville Christian Center. She was a renowned local artist of different media, and a member of the Water Color Society. Ruby also was an author and illustrator having penned a biography and illustrated a book of poetry. She was a regular renaissance woman but loved most being a loving mother, devoted wife, and loving "grand" and "great" grandmother. Preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Ralph Dayton, her grandson, Stewart Dayton. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Clay and Deana Dayton; son, Carmon and Debbie Dayton, and son and daughter-in-law, Melburn and Toni Dayton; grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Graveside interment service is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Holston United Methodist Home for Children, Greenville, P.O. Box 188, Greenville Tennessee, 37744. Online condolences at www.rosemortuary.com




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
