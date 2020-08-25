Ruby Jane Rice
Paint Rock Community - Ruby Jane Rice - age 71 of the Paint Rock Community in Roane County, passed away Monday morning, August 24, 2020. She was a member of Wildwood Church in Paint Rock and was retired from Charles Bacon Hosiery Mill. Ruby loved her pets and enjoyed sitting on her deck watching birds and squirrels and animals in the wild. She was preceded in death by her parents, William F. and Janie Pressley Rice; and her brother, William Curtis Rice. Survived by her Christian family at Wildwood Church; special friends and caretakers, Gorda and Ted Halcomb, and Judy Myers. Family and friends will gather at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City by 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 26th and proceed to Loudon County memorial Gardens for 10a.m. graveside services. Brother Ted Halcomb will officiate. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street in Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com