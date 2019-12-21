|
Ruby Jean White
Powell - On December 20, 2019, God called, and in a final act of obedience, our mother, Ruby Jean White, 84, listened and went home to be with her Lord. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband and our father, Thomas William White, and leaves behind three daughters that she called her "greatest treasures" and their husbands, Janet and Brad Stevens, Susan and Steve Anderson, and Terri and Ken Irvine. Jean was the youngest child of Ruby Jane Bush Seal and Jesse Monroe Seal and sister of Goldie Mae Seal Hatfield, Opal Lee Seal Bolton, Helen Ruth Seal Davis, and Hubert Clyde Seal. "Mama Bean" leaves behind two grandchildren and their spouses, Daniel and Meghan Anderson and Stephanie and Jarrod Larson, and great-grandchildren, Brenden Blunt, Kayleigh Rae Anderson, and Leland Larson, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many precious friends.
Jean was a military wife, a career civil servant, and an involved, hands-on mother who made a loving home for her family wherever our father was stationed. She retired after working many years for the department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in Knoxville.
Both of our parents lived lives of compassion, and even after Daddy's death, Mama carried on the mantle of comforter, provider, champion of children, and friend. She loved her church, Wallace Memorial Baptist Church. The family gratefully acknowledges the on-going prayer support of her church family and the loving, compassionate care provided for her by Sharon Wilson of Amedysis Hospice of Knoxville. Family will receive friends Monday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with the service to follow at 7:00. Officiating, Rev. Kent Williams and Rev. Brad Stevens. Family and friends will meet 9:45 am Tuesday at Edgewood Cemetery for a 10:00 am interment. Instead of flowers, the family requests that memorial gifts be given to the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home (Tennesseechildren.org/donate). Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knox., TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019