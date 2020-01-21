Services
Click Funeral Home
109 Walnut St
Lenoir City, TN 37771
(865) 986-8013
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Highland Park Baptist Church
Lenoir City., TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Highland Park Baptist Church
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Woodhaven Memorial Gardens
Powell, TN
Ruby K. Ramsey Obituary
Ruby K. Ramsey

Oak Ridge - Ruby K. Ramsey - age 101 of Oak Ridge, departed this life on January 19, 2020. Ruby was born July 30, 1918 in Murphy, NC to Robert and Fannie Kephart. She was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church. Ruby was a talented seamstress. She loved gardening and her flowers. Preceded in passing by her husband, Bascom Ramsey; sisters, Ethel Green and Carrie Scruggs; brothers, Fred Kephart and Garland Kephart. She is survived by her two daughters, Louise (John) Bagwell and Carolyn (Howdy) Russell; three grandchildren: Lynda (David) Creech, Jeff (Renee) Bagwell, and Becky Davidson; seven great-grandchildren: Erin Chesnut, Bryan Creech, Mandy White, Logan Bagwell, Bre'Aunna, Brandi and Britayzia Davidson; two great-great grandchildren, Hailey Chesnut and Jaxson White; two sisters, Mae Ferguson and Betty Long; several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express a special thank you to The Groves of Oak Ridge (Brookdale) employees and residents for their care and compassion. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 25th at the Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Burial will follow at 3 p.m. on Saturday at Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Powell. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
