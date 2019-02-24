|
|
Ruby King Johnson
Corryton, TN
Ruby Elizabeth Brooks (King) Johnson died peacefully at home on February 22, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Ruby was born August 22, 1923 in Ewing, VA to the late Eli Melbourne Brooks and Mary Gertrude Crumley Brooks.
Ruby was employed with Standard Knitting Mills for over 25 years. She loved her Lord and was a loving mother.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers Parley, Jesse and Shirley; sisters Evelyn and Ruth. Survived by husband of 53 years Bruce Johnson; sons Michael (Jo Ann) King and Ted (Linda) King; granddaughters Angi York (Tom) and Jill Jones (Chris); great granddaughter, Hollyn; great grandsons, Joshua (Kelly) Osborne and Jared Osborne; 1 great-great granddaughter, Lauren. Several special nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank UT Hospice Care for being exceptionally kind and attentive to her needs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to , . Family will receive friends 1-3PM Tuesday Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow, Rev. David Smith officiating. Family and friends will proceed to Clapps Chapel Cemetery immediately following service for interment. Condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019