Sweetwater Memory Chapel
1838 State Hwy 11 N
Sweetwater, TN 37874
(423) 337-7773
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sweetwater Memory Chapel
1838 State Hwy 11 N
Sweetwater, TN 37874
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
4:00 PM
Sweetwater Memory Chapel
1838 State Hwy 11 N
Sweetwater, TN 37874
Ruby Louise Shelley McCulley


1923 - 2019
Ruby Louise Shelley McCulley Obituary
Ruby Louise Shelley McCulley

Sweetwater - Ruby Louise Shelley McCulley age 96, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

She was a member of Sweetwater First Baptist Church.

Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Anderson McCulley, and daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Bill Clody.

She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Ken Carroll of Lavonia, GA.

Son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Sandy McCulley of Cookeville, TN.

Grandchildren, Andrew and Patrick Clody, Ryan McCulley, Christopher McCulley, Amanda Robinson

Whelchel, and Matthew Carroll.

Six great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends at Sweetwater Memory Chapel on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm

until 4:00 pm, funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Leonard Markham officiating. Interment will be in Sweetwater Memorial Park.

Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019
