|
|
Ruby Louise Shelley McCulley
Sweetwater - Ruby Louise Shelley McCulley age 96, formerly of Sweetwater, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
She was a member of Sweetwater First Baptist Church.
Ruby is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Anderson McCulley, and daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Bill Clody.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Ken Carroll of Lavonia, GA.
Son and daughter-in-law, Neil and Sandy McCulley of Cookeville, TN.
Grandchildren, Andrew and Patrick Clody, Ryan McCulley, Christopher McCulley, Amanda Robinson
Whelchel, and Matthew Carroll.
Six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at Sweetwater Memory Chapel on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 1:00 pm
until 4:00 pm, funeral service to follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Leonard Markham officiating. Interment will be in Sweetwater Memorial Park.
Sweetwater Memory Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 19, 2019