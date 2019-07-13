|
|
Ruby Mae Adams Gray
Knoxville - Ruby Mae Adams Gray, age 92 of Knoxville left us on Thursday July 11, 2019 to go home as she asked. Each person she touched in her life knew her compassion, love, forgiveness and exactly where she stood and how she lived her life both here on earth and her faith of her afterlife with her lord and savior. She leaves a great void in her family but she taught us each one how to move forward.
Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert (Bob) Gray; her parents, two sisters, and brother.
She leaves her children, Dennis Gray and wife Charlesetta, Ronnie Gray and wife Brenda; daughter Debbie Dempsey; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.
The family wishes a special thank you to Johnnie and Geri who made her last days at home very special and comfortable.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Seymour children's programs.
The family will receive friends from 2-4PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour with funeral service to follow at 4PM with Rev. Bruce Yates officiating. Interment 2PM Sunday at Knob Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Ct. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 13, 2019