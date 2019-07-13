Services
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN 37865
(865) 577-2807
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Atchley Funeral Home
122 Peacock Ct
Seymour, TN
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Knob Creek Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Gray
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Mae Adams Gray

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby Mae Adams Gray Obituary
Ruby Mae Adams Gray

Knoxville - Ruby Mae Adams Gray, age 92 of Knoxville left us on Thursday July 11, 2019 to go home as she asked. Each person she touched in her life knew her compassion, love, forgiveness and exactly where she stood and how she lived her life both here on earth and her faith of her afterlife with her lord and savior. She leaves a great void in her family but she taught us each one how to move forward.

Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, John Robert (Bob) Gray; her parents, two sisters, and brother.

She leaves her children, Dennis Gray and wife Charlesetta, Ronnie Gray and wife Brenda; daughter Debbie Dempsey; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren.

The family wishes a special thank you to Johnnie and Geri who made her last days at home very special and comfortable.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to First Baptist Church, Seymour children's programs.

The family will receive friends from 2-4PM Saturday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour with funeral service to follow at 4PM with Rev. Bruce Yates officiating. Interment 2PM Sunday at Knob Creek Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour 122 Peacock Ct. Online condolences may be made to www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now