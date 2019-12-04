|
Ruby Mae Evans
Knoxville - Ruby Mae Evans, age 91, was called home to glory on November 30, 2019. Born April 1, 1928 in Sheffield, Alabama, she was the daughter of Worley Sr. and John Ella Harris Evans. She worked in Food Service with the Knox County School System for several years. She also worked in the Wesley House Community Garden planting beautiful flowers for all to enjoy. Momma Ruby's greatest pleasure was being surrounded by her family. A faithful member of Clinton Chapel AME Zion church, Ruby Mae Evans was a true "Phenomenal Woman."
Preceded in death by her son, John "Skinny" Evans; grandchildren, Ke'Siyah, Le-Shae and Travis Ballinger; parents; siblings, Bertha, Lola, Mary Alice, Offie, Worley Jr., Louise and Louis; friend, Mary Ruth Bost and longtime companion, Walter "Leon" Carter.
Survived by children, Susie, Barbara, Cora, Arthur, James, Dorothy, Glenn (Priscilla), Donna, Raven, Gregory (Ericka), Barry and Steven; 36 grandchildren; 65 great grandchildren and 45 great great grandchildren; special friend, Mary Francis Tucker.
Friday, December 6, 2019, the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. with a Home Going Celebration to follow at Clinton Chapel AME Zion Church, 546 College Street, Knoxville, TN. Reverend Dr. John Butler officiating. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019