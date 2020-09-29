1/1
Ruby Maxine Heiser
1939 - 2020
Ruby Maxine Heiser

Powell - Ruby Maxine Heiser (Cooper), born March 12, 1939, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday September 28, 2020. Maxine attended Powell High School and operated Maxine's Beauty Shoppe from 1956 to 1969. Maxine was a member of the Eastern Star and First Baptist Church of Powell. Preceded in death by her husband Hubert and parents Luther and Laura Cooper. Maxine is survived by her five children; Kenny, Leslie, Steve, Sherry, and Elaine; grandchildren Chris, David, Josh, Jacob, Julie, Amanda, Laura, John and Bryan; 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 5pm-7pm at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950-1650. Condolences are welcome weaverfuneralservices.com




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 29 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
1 entry
September 29, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
