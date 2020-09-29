Ruby Maxine Heiser
Powell - Ruby Maxine Heiser (Cooper), born March 12, 1939, passed away peacefully with her family by her side Monday September 28, 2020. Maxine attended Powell High School and operated Maxine's Beauty Shoppe from 1956 to 1969. Maxine was a member of the Eastern Star and First Baptist Church of Powell. Preceded in death by her husband Hubert and parents Luther and Laura Cooper. Maxine is survived by her five children; Kenny, Leslie, Steve, Sherry, and Elaine; grandchildren Chris, David, Josh, Jacob, Julie, Amanda, Laura, John and Bryan; 8 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving friends on Thursday from 5pm-7pm at Weaver Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in her name to Mobile Meals, P.O. Box 51650, Knoxville, TN 37950-1650. Condolences are welcome weaverfuneralservices.com