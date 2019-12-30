|
|
Ruby Miller
Andersonville - Ruby Mae Crisp Miller, 102, of Andersonville, formerly of Knoxville, passed away December 30, 2019 at Morning Point in Clinton. She enjoyed bowling with her family and friends for the last 50 years at Fountain Lanes, where she was an active bowler until the age of 98. In 2015, she was recognized by the Smoky Mountain USBC with the Kitten Loy Inspiration Award. She retired as a secretary in the Education Department from the University of Tennessee. For the past 57 years of her life, her pride and joy was her family. They were the inspiration of her long well lived life, spanning 5 generations. The legacy she instilled in her family and friends is to love others as Christ loves us; she always put her family first, she was generous, and she was determined to be a kind and helping hand to everyone who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Kyle Miller, and only child, Merlin Rose Johnson. Survived by: Grandchildren Tony (Teri) Johnson, Tammy (Phil) Kirby and Terry Johnson. Great grandchildren Melanie (Garrett) McDaniel, Kimberly (Levi) Queener, Eric and Megan Johnson. Great-great grandchildren, Brooks and Palmer Queener and Kirby Mae McDaniel. The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Melanie Parten who has lovingly helped care for Ruby for the last three years and also the staff at Morning Point Assisted Living, Clinton, TN. Family and friends will meet at Highland Memorial Cemetery, Kington Pike at 2:45 PM on Friday, January 3, 2020 for a 3:00 PM graveside service with Rev. James Dunn officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 and Thursday, January 2, 2020 until noon at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020