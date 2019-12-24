Services
Ruby Nell Mathews Obituary
Ruby Nell Mathews

Knoxville - Ruby Nell Mathews, born November 16, 1938, entered into eternal rest on Friday, December 20, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Preceded in death by her father, Thomas Mathews; mother, Ruby Foxx; great grandson, Tyjuan Gardin and nine siblings.

Left to celebrate her life and legacy are 6 children, Leonard (Jackie) Dial, James Mathews, LaShea Brabson, Richard "Hope" Brabson, Thomas Mathews and Bryan Mathews; 15 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great great grandchild; sister, Margaret Moore.

Special thanks to Dr. Schneider, Dr. Brinkman, Dr. Flemming and the UT Hospice staff.

Friday, December 27, 2019, the family will receive friends 4:00 pm to 5:30 pm with a Celebration of Life to follow at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 2137 Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Knoxville, TN. Interment will be Saturday, December 28 at 9:30 am at New Gray Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the celebration. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
