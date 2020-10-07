Ruby Perry
Knoxville - Ruby Louise Perry, age 81 and lifetime resident of South Knoxville, passed away Tuesday October 6th, 2020. Preceded in death by husband Robert L. Perry; Parents Gus and Stella Hamlett; Sisters, Emma Masterson, Gladys Long, Ethel Gibbs; Brothers, Harry Hamlett, James Hamlett, Wesley Hamlett, Raymond Hamlett. Ruby is survived by Daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Danny Curtis; Grandson Jason Curtis, Granddaughter and husband Allison and Eric Snoderly; Greatgrandchildren, Colton Snoderly, Logan Snoderly, Skylar Jackson, Rylei Curtis; Sister and brother-in-law, Minnie and John Haun; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Jefferson County Nursing home, Dandridge TN for the loving care and friendships. Family and friends will meet 2:45pm Friday October 9, 2020 at Highland South Cemetery, for a 3:00pm graveside service, Dr. Thomas Sweet officiating. In Lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital Oncology Department. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com