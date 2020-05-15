|
Ruby Slagle
Corryton - Ruby Juanita Ottinger Slagle - age 90 of Corryton passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020. Member of Clear Springs Baptist Church, Mascot, TN and Mascot Chapter 55 of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a retired R.N. from St. Mary's Hospital. Preceded in death by husband, Charles Slagle; parents, Orion and Jestecia (Love) Ottinger; and brother, Ray Ottinger. Survived by children, Karen (Ronnie) Nease, Ross "Sonny" Slagle, Mike Slagle; grandchildren, Nathan Nease, Megan (Eric) Luebehow, Zachariah Slagle, Caleb Slagle, Nicholas Slagle, and Hannah Slagle; sister, Maxiene Chamberlain; sister-in-law, Fonda Ottinger; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet 10:45 AM Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Clear Springs Cemetery for an 11:00 AM graveside service with Dr. Allen England officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 15 to May 17, 2020