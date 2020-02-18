|
Ruby Virginia Claiborne Childress
LaFollette - Ruby Virginia Claiborne Childress, entered into Glory, February 14, 2020. She was a member of Fincastle United Methodist Church and a Campbell County School teacher for 63 years.
Preceded in death by parents, Otey Taylor Claiborne, Sr. and Dicie McCarty Claiborne; husband, Hoover Childress; sisters, Eva Spessard, and Nancy Alma Claiborne, and brothers O.T. Claiborne, Jr., Claude, Curtis, Charlie, and Alex.
Survived by sons, Dr. Bill Childress and Betsy, and Dr. Greg Childress and Susan, Grandchildren, Justin and Meredith, and Elizabeth, Merryn, and Ruby Cate Childress; Sister, Katherine Smith; Brother, Dr. Burgin E. Claiborne (Anne) and many dear in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from Noon to 3 PM Sunday, February 23 at Fincastle United Methodist Church with service to follow at 3 PM with Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Interment immediately following in Fincastle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fincastle United Methodist Church, or to the Craig-Childress Library at Valley View Elementary School.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020