Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Fincastle United Methodist Church
Service
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
3:00 PM
Fincastle United Methodist Church
Ruby Virginia Claiborne Childress


1930 - 2020
Ruby Virginia Claiborne Childress Obituary
Ruby Virginia Claiborne Childress

LaFollette - Ruby Virginia Claiborne Childress, entered into Glory, February 14, 2020. She was a member of Fincastle United Methodist Church and a Campbell County School teacher for 63 years.

Preceded in death by parents, Otey Taylor Claiborne, Sr. and Dicie McCarty Claiborne; husband, Hoover Childress; sisters, Eva Spessard, and Nancy Alma Claiborne, and brothers O.T. Claiborne, Jr., Claude, Curtis, Charlie, and Alex.

Survived by sons, Dr. Bill Childress and Betsy, and Dr. Greg Childress and Susan, Grandchildren, Justin and Meredith, and Elizabeth, Merryn, and Ruby Cate Childress; Sister, Katherine Smith; Brother, Dr. Burgin E. Claiborne (Anne) and many dear in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends from Noon to 3 PM Sunday, February 23 at Fincastle United Methodist Church with service to follow at 3 PM with Rev. Steve Evans officiating. Interment immediately following in Fincastle Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fincastle United Methodist Church, or to the Craig-Childress Library at Valley View Elementary School.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020
